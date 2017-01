Two people are dead after being ejected from their car in an Orosi crash.The California Highway Patrol believes a Mustang ran a stop sign, colliding with a truck at Road 124 and Avenue 432. A man and a woman died at the scene and its unknown if they were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the truck was not injured.Investigators say the roads were wet at the time of the crash but they are not sure if weather played a factor in the accident.