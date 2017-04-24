2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County

Investigators are on the scene after a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided, causing the truck to catch fire and killing two people.The crash happened on G Street at Old Lake Road just north of Merced. The CHP said a big rig driver was traveling north when he caught up to a slow driving older pickup truck. For some reason, the pickup truck slowed down to nearly a stop. The driver of the big rig started to go around the truck, when suddenly the pickup did a u-turn in front of the big rig.The front of the big rig hit the driver's side of the pickup truck and caught fire.The driver of the big rig, from Le Grand, pulled over and called 911. The CHP said he is cooperating and at this time, will not be cited.G Street is closed while the CHP investigates the crash. People traveling to or from the Snelling area should use Highway 59 as an alternate route.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.