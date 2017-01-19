2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno

Two men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Central Fresno.The shooting took place just before 5:00 p.m. Investigators say a man got out of a car and fired several shots at two men on the porch of a house directly across the street from the school.One of the wounded men was shot in the leg; the other was shot in the chest. Both are now being treated at the hospital.The school was briefly locked down.Police said one of the victims was associated with a gang, but it's not clear if that's why he was targeted.Police also said witnesses could not provide a good description of the suspect or the vehicle he was in.