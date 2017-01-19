FRESNO

2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno

Two men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Central Fresno.

The shooting took place just before 5:00 p.m. Investigators say a man got out of a car and fired several shots at two men on the porch of a house directly across the street from the school.

One of the wounded men was shot in the leg; the other was shot in the chest. Both are now being treated at the hospital.

The school was briefly locked down.

Police said one of the victims was associated with a gang, but it's not clear if that's why he was targeted.

Police also said witnesses could not provide a good description of the suspect or the vehicle he was in.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in Brooklyn Court Friday
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
Mexican drug lord El Chapo lands in New York to face charges
Rain causing sloppy conditions and harvesting delays for Valley citrus growers
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
Show More
Man shot in the chest in Central Fresno
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos