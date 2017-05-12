FRESNO

2 of Fresno's most prolific car thieves in custody

Two of Fresno's most wanted car thieves are off the streets and in custody-- the result of separate arrests. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two of Fresno's most wanted car thieves are off the streets and in custody-- the result of separate arrests.

We were there as one of those men, Mikhael Palmer, was arrested in Central Fresno Thursday afternoon. Authorities said he was in a stolen vehicle when he was stopped by officers.

Palmer was also wanted for a string of car break-ins at Valley Children's Hospital.

A second suspect, Ryan Ollis, was taken into custody Wednesday night, but police are still searching for the two other suspects.
