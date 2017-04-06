FRESNO COUNTY

2 people detained after lockdown at Reedley High School

Two people have been detained after a lockdown Thursday at Reedley High School. (KFSN)

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people have been detained after a lockdown Thursday at Reedley High School.

Authorities have released few details but say two people may have had a gun on campus at some point in the day and then handed it to someone who walked off campus to an unknown location.

Detectives are still working to recover the weapon.

It is not known if the two people in custody are students, but at this point, they have not been charged with a crime.

Reedley High School officials placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution.
