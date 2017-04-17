2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno

Two men, who police say were friends, are recovering this morning from stabbing each other in downtown Fresno.It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 at the Silvercrest Apartments on Fulton near Divisadero. Police say the two men were friends who lived down the hall from each other.After an argument, one stabbed the other in the neck twice. The suspect was then stabbed in the hand.Police say the two will be fine. The suspect could face assault with a deadly weapon charges.