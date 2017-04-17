FRESNO

2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men, who police say were friends, are recovering this morning from stabbing each other in downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Two men, who police say were friends, are recovering this morning from stabbing each other in downtown Fresno.

It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 at the Silvercrest Apartments on Fulton near Divisadero. Police say the two men were friends who lived down the hall from each other.

After an argument, one stabbed the other in the neck twice. The suspect was then stabbed in the hand.

Police say the two will be fine. The suspect could face assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingfightfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church
More fresno
NEWS
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
Manhunt underway for murder suspect who posted video of killing on Facebook: Police
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
Manhunt underway for murder suspect who posted video of killing on Facebook: Police
Show More
Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman
Madera police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of furniture thief
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Texas
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
Central California Weather
More Video