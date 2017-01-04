MERCED COUNTY

2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced police said they have made two arrests in a homicide that occurred in November of last year.

Toby Onate and Mauricio Soriano were arrested Tuesday in connection with stabbing of Luis Gonazales.

Onate was booked for Murder, while Soriano was booked for assault.

Police said that Onate was involved in the stabbing of Gonazales, Soriano then came after and assaulted him and stole his bike.

Police expect to make more arrests in this case.

This was the only homicide in Merced in 2016.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
