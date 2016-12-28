KINGS COUNTY

2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
EMBED </>More News Videos

CHP officers said a truck crossed multiple lanes of traffic and overturned into a canal. Three men were trapped inside. (KFSN)

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thousands of cars cruise past Highway 41 every day, but few journeys are as life changing as Emily Elmerick and Sydney Antles' trip.

"As I was sprinting, I was just thinking this was one of the moments that I was created for," said Antles.

The two college roommates were driving from Santa Barbara up to Fresno to visit a friend. They were a few miles south of Lemoore when they spotted a car drifting in their rear view mirror.

Elmerick said, "I started watching them, they over corrected and started wobbling. The moment I said oh my gosh, I knew they were going over the other side."

CHP officers said a truck crossed multiple lanes of traffic and overturned into a canal. Three men were trapped inside-- it's a feeling Antles knows all too well.

"I had been in a car crash myself and so the moment I saw it, I just remembered the people who helped me."

A truck crushed Antles in a T-bone accident back in 2015. Doctors predicted she wouldn't survive, when she did, there was one thought on her mind.

"It was in that moment I decided to become a lifeguard. Because it was the smallest thing I could do to be able to reach out to other people,

On Monday-- as other rescuers helped bust open the windows and flip the truck. Antles was on the ground prepared to give CPR to an unconscious driver.

"The thought that we could reach out to someone and do the exact same thing someone did to me."

Antles actions not only paid back past kindness, but also passed onto someone else a new chance at life.

"The first thing he says after he catches his breath is, 'esta bien.'"

The two girls just visited the men at the hospital and told us they are doing well.

Meanwhile CHP officers are trying to locate all the people who helped that day to give them some sort of official recognition.
Related Topics:
newsherokings countytraffic accidentteenagersLemoore
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Hanford Fox Theatre cancels all shows in December
Hanford police on high alert after 6 cars are stolen in 1 day
Attorneys agree to new DNA testing in Debbie Hawk murder
More kings county
NEWS
Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84: From Miss Burbank to Glamorous Hollywood Starlet
Celebrities React to the Death of Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
Woman facing charges after Atwater police she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
More News
Top Stories
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Woman facing charges after Atwater police she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Show More
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
More News
Top Video
Woman facing charges after Atwater police she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Fresno business training people to run a successful marijuana dispensary
Donations for local food banks tapering off as demand remains
More Video