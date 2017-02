Two men are accused of taking methamphetamine and hiding it in other people's food.Police say Levi Strong and Miguel Jimenez were on parole when they laced food with those drugs. They then served it to at least four people.Investigators have not revealed where exactly those meals were served, but it was in the area of Court Street and Walnut Avenue in Visalia.The two men were booked for parole violation, conspiracy and intentional poisoning.