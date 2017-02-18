2-year-old possibly abducted in Central Fresno

The Fresno Police Department are searching for a two-year-old girl Saturday afternoon after she may have been abducted by her parents, authorities said.Police said Child Protective services took Allison Sanchez from her parents Juan Guzman, 22, and Betsabet Martinez, 20, and placed her in the care of Allison's aunt.Allison was discovered to be missing from the aunt's house in Central Fresno and may have been abducted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said Guzman and Martinez do not have legal rights to the child and may attempt to flee the country.Police describe Allison as being a Hispanic child with brown eyes, black hair, approximately 3-foot-6 and weighing 60 pounds. She may also be carrying a "My Little Pony" stuffed toy.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (559) 621-7000.Stay with ABC30 for updates.