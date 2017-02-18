NEWS

2-year-old possibly abducted in Central Fresno

The Fresno Police Department are searching for a two-year-old girl Saturday afternoon after she may have been abducted by her parents, authorities said.

Police said Child Protective services took Allison Sanchez from her parents Juan Guzman, 22, and Betsabet Martinez, 20, and placed her in the care of Allison's aunt.

Allison was discovered to be missing from the aunt's house in Central Fresno and may have been abducted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said Guzman and Martinez do not have legal rights to the child and may attempt to flee the country.

Police describe Allison as being a Hispanic child with brown eyes, black hair, approximately 3-foot-6 and weighing 60 pounds. She may also be carrying a "My Little Pony" stuffed toy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (559) 621-7000.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Central
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump set to hold campaign rally in Florida today
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison
Mark Cuban wears no. 46 NBA jersey in nod to Trump feud
More News
Top Stories
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
Man accused of beating co-worker to death put in safety cell after being evaluated by medical staff
Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found
Show More
Wet weather making it difficult for bees to pollinate
Merced County officials holds press conference on flood preparation
DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
No charges filed against mother of child found wandering streets in Central Fresno
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos