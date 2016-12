2016 Top Local Stories

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos Four years since it opened, more than 80 children are now buried in the garden - each of them living on as human beings, blanketed by love and touched by grace.

A statue of the Virgin Mary in Fresno appears to be weeping. The family who owns the statue calls it a miracle and said it's been happening for a while.

Dylan Noble was shot and killed by two Fresno police officers on Saturday, June 25, 2016. As the investigation progressed, cell phone video that showed part of the incident was made public. Many felt the video raised questions about the shooting, but it wasn't until July 20th that police released the body camera footage.On December 9th, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer released the results of an internal investigation of the shooting. About a week later, the District Attorney's Office announced that no charges will be filed against the officers who shot Noble.Authorities said Thong Vang, 37, of Fresno shot Correctional Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2016. They said Vang entered the jail and made his way to the front of the line and stated he wanted to see someone at the jail. That's when, police say, he opened fire.On September 15th, Thong Vang pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Investigators have uncovered human remains of Debbie Hawk on March 21, 2016. The remains were positively identified a couple of days later. The 47-year-old Hanford woman disappeared 10 years ago. Even though her body was missing her husband, Dave Hawk, was convicted of her murder and sent to prison.On Wednesday, August 8, 2016, first responders said it the most catastrophic incident they had seen in decades. The bus crash killed four and injured dozens. The charter bus was heading from Mexico to Pasco, Washington when it collided with a freeway road sign on northbound Highway 99 near Livingston just before 3:30 a.m.Somehow, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being pursued by the California Highway Patrol managed to get inside Naval Air Station Lemoore, before he crashed into the tail end of an F/A-18 jet -- killing himself and his female passenger.Eight Fresno County children who died without families got full burials Saturday in the Garden of Innocence. It was a touching ceremony that gave each child a new set of brothers and sisters.On Tuesday, December 13th, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced that they had arrested Cecilia Cabrera's husband, Francisco Yanes Valdivia, and his other wife Rosalina Lopez on homicide charges.Cecilia had gone missing several months prior and her body has not been found.A statue of the Virgin Mary in Fresno appears to be weeping, according to family members. Maria Cardenas, the woman who owns the statue, said it started weeping when her cousin, Jessie Lopez, was murdered.Vanessa Oviedo, who was 27-years-old and 35-weeks pregnant, was shot in the head and died on Friday, November 18th during a drive-by shooting. Police said both vehicles took off and the victims drove to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where doctors delivered Oviedo's baby by emergency C-section. The child was born premature, but healthy.The masterminds at Taqueria Yarelis gained a huge following on Facebook after their video of the "Anaconda" burrito went viral. The burrito is three feet long and meant to feed five adults. As of this writing, the original Facebook video has received over 18.5 million views.This of course was followed up with a local competitive eater, Pablo, who could't wait to set a speed eating time.