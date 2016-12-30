  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

2016 Top Local Stories

Benjamin Kirk

Dylan Noble police shooting footage released
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police Chief Jerry Dyer called a news conference to release video from the body cameras on two of the officers.


Dylan Noble was shot and killed by two Fresno police officers on Saturday, June 25, 2016. As the investigation progressed, cell phone video that showed part of the incident was made public. Many felt the video raised questions about the shooting, but it wasn't until July 20th that police released the body camera footage.

On December 9th, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer released the results of an internal investigation of the shooting. About a week later, the District Attorney's Office announced that no charges will be filed against the officers who shot Noble.



2 Correctional Officers shot at Fresno County Jail; Suspect arrested
EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities said Thong Vang, 37, of Fresno walked into the Fresno County Jail Saturday morning and shot Correctional Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan.


Authorities said Thong Vang, 37, of Fresno shot Correctional Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2016. They said Vang entered the jail and made his way to the front of the line and stated he wanted to see someone at the jail. That's when, police say, he opened fire.

On September 15th, Thong Vang pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.



Body of Debbie Hawk found near Stratford
EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators have uncovered human remains believed to be those of Debbie Hawk.



Investigators have uncovered human remains of Debbie Hawk on March 21, 2016. The remains were positively identified a couple of days later. The 47-year-old Hanford woman disappeared 10 years ago. Even though her body was missing her husband, Dave Hawk, was convicted of her murder and sent to prison.

EMBED </>More News Videos

The body of Debbie Hawk is found on March 21, 2016 - nearly 10 years since she went missing.



Livingston Tour Bus Crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

A fatal bus crash has killed five and injured dozens more. Rescue efforts ran for nearly four hours.


On Wednesday, August 8, 2016, first responders said it the most catastrophic incident they had seen in decades. The bus crash killed four and injured dozens. The charter bus was heading from Mexico to Pasco, Washington when it collided with a freeway road sign on northbound Highway 99 near Livingston just before 3:30 a.m.



CHP chase ends in Fatal Crash into a F/A-18 at NAS Lemoore
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were killed after a car collided into a parked military jet, inside Lemoore Naval Air Station.


Somehow, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being pursued by the California Highway Patrol managed to get inside Naval Air Station Lemoore, before he crashed into the tail end of an F/A-18 jet -- killing himself and his female passenger.


Fresno County children who died abandoned given proper burial, names and family in ceremony
EMBED </>More News Videos

Four years since it opened, more than 80 children are now buried in the garden - each of them living on as human beings, blanketed by love and touched by grace.


Eight Fresno County children who died without families got full burials Saturday in the Garden of Innocence. It was a touching ceremony that gave each child a new set of brothers and sisters.



Cecilia Cabrera missing person case now being called a homicide, 2 in custody
EMBED </>More News Videos

Nearly half a year after she went missing, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said his department has solved the Cecilia Cabrera case.


On Tuesday, December 13th, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced that they had arrested Cecilia Cabrera's husband, Francisco Yanes Valdivia, and his other wife Rosalina Lopez on homicide charges.

Cecilia had gone missing several months prior and her body has not been found.

Virgin Mary Statue
EMBED </>More News Videos

A statue of the Virgin Mary in Fresno appears to be weeping. The family who owns the statue calls it a miracle and said it's been happening for a while.


A statue of the Virgin Mary in Fresno appears to be weeping, according to family members. Maria Cardenas, the woman who owns the statue, said it started weeping when her cousin, Jessie Lopez, was murdered.


Pregnant woman shot and killed, baby delivered by emergency c-section in Visalia
EMBED </>More News Videos

Vanessa Oviedo, 27, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue in Visalia.


Vanessa Oviedo, who was 27-years-old and 35-weeks pregnant, was shot in the head and died on Friday, November 18th during a drive-by shooting. Police said both vehicles took off and the victims drove to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where doctors delivered Oviedo's baby by emergency C-section. The child was born premature, but healthy.


Fresno restaurant gains fame with 3-foot 'Anaconda' burrito
EMBED </>More News Videos

The masterminds at Taqueria Yarelis in Fresno have gained an even bigger following on Facebook thanks to this video of their "Anaconda" burrito.


The masterminds at Taqueria Yarelis gained a huge following on Facebook after their video of the "Anaconda" burrito went viral. The burrito is three feet long and meant to feed five adults. As of this writing, the original Facebook video has received over 18.5 million views.


This of course was followed up with a local competitive eater, Pablo, who could't wait to set a speed eating time.
Related Topics:
newsFresno CountyTulare CountyKings CountyMerced CountyMadera CountyMariposa CountySierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Experts Split on Effectiveness of Previous Russian Sanctions
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
More News
Top Stories
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves 12 without a home
Madera family loses everything, including their dog, in house fire, but say they are staying strong
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
Parents of a Skylife crash victim in Tulare County say a deadly flight might've been unnecessary
Show More
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Porterville police arrest man accused of stealing piece of equipment from welding supply store
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently passed away
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos