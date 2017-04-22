TULARE COUNTY

21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park

A 21-year-old woman is dead after falling into a river during a hiking accident at Sequoia National Park Saturday, authorities said.

The National Park Service said a woman was hiking at Hospital Rock near Potwisha when she slipped and fell into a river around 6 p.m.


The woman was unconscious when she was found. Authorities said witnesses tried to revive the victim but she later died.

The identity of the victim has not been identified.

