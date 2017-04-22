21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park

#BREAKING: 21 yo woman dies after slipping on rock and falling into river at Sequoia National Park. More at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/2z3ViBeyOf — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 23, 2017

A 21-year-old woman is dead after falling into a river during a hiking accident at Sequoia National Park Saturday, authorities said.The National Park Service said a woman was hiking at Hospital Rock near Potwisha when she slipped and fell into a river around 6 p.m.The woman was unconscious when she was found. Authorities said witnesses tried to revive the victim but she later died.The identity of the victim has not been identified.Stay with ABC30 for updates.