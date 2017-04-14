22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station

The weather played a factor in a crash that involved dozens of cars near the Lemoore Naval Air Station. A dust storm around 3:00 p.m. created very low visibility, leading to a chain of crashes on the Avenal Cutoff Road.There were 22 cars involved and 10 people were taken to the hospital. Officers said it is amazing that no one was killed."In this case, unfortunately, a lot of people were going too fast and didn't slow down in time as they entered this dust, and they should have been driving a little bit slower and they could have avoided the cars ahead of them," said Officer John Tyler, CHP Hanford."I just pulled over to the side-- I was gonna help, cause they were trying to break some windows to help them out and I was like I better back up because there were still cars ramming into each other," said Jose Olvera, driver.Officers said the stretch of road is heavily traveled and dust storms have popped up in the past.They ask everyone to be cautious especially with dry summer months coming soon.