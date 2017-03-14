U.S. & WORLD

250 skulls found in clandestine graves, Mexican official says

FILE (Shutterstock)

MEXICO CITY --
The top prosecutor in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz says more than 250 skulls have been found in what appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the city of Veracruz.

State Prosecutor Jorge Winckler says the clandestine burial pits appear to contain the victims of drug cartels killed years ago.

In an interview Tuesday with the Televisa network, Winckler did not specify when the skulls were found or by whom.

But victims' advocacy groups like Colectivo Solecito have excavated and pressed authorities to excavate such sites to find missing loved ones.

Winckler said excavations have covered only a third of the lot where the skulls were found, and more people may be buried there.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldmexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Airline rewards child who helped 6-year-old while flying alone
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
Texas bill proposes to regulate masturbation for men
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More u.s. & world
NEWS
How the GOP health care plan affects women
ACLU among more than 130 groups asking Congress for hearings on Trump immigration orders
Syria's government exploits UN's aid delivery system: report
Severe winter storm bears down on Northeast
More News
Top Stories
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno
Hanford leaders moving forward after Bay Area company drops plans for massive medical marijuana facility in city
Severe winter storm bears down on Northeast
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
Pirates hijack freighter off Somalia's coast, officials say
Show More
Valley health care providers skeptical of ACA replacement
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
After closure announcement, uncertainty looms at St. Helen's School of Fresno
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Construction of high-tech crosswalk at busy Los Banos intersection begins this week
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos