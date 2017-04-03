2nd juvenile arrested in Facebook Live gang rape of girl, 15

CHICAGO --A second juvenile has been arrested in the "horrific" gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live.
Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted news of the arrest Monday afternoon.
The second juvenile offender - a 15 year old man - has been arrested in connection with the Facebook sexual assault incident from March— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 3, 2017
No further details about the 15-year-old boy has been released. Guglielmi said both suspects will face criminal sexual assault, and manufacturing and distribution of child pornography charges. Both will be charged as juveniles, he said.
The suspect turned himself in to the 10th District police station accompanied by his mother, and is being questioned before being taken to juvenile detention according to Guglielmi.
A hearing was held for another suspect, a 14-year-old boy arrested over the weekend, Monday morning. The suspect was not present for the hearing, which was continued until April 28. But a battle ensued in court over whether journalists would be allowed inside.
The teen's public defender did not want the media at the hearing, citing privacy and safety concerns for the minor, but prosecutors said the media had a right to be there. The judge agreed, since it was a public hearing.
Since the suspect is a minor, he will not be named. He is accused of being involved in the sex assault, which was streamed live and removed. Police said as many as 40 people saw the video on Facebook and no one called police.
The 15-year-old girl went missing on March 19. Investigators said she was lured to a home by one of her attackers, who did not allow her to leave. Police said as many as six young men took part in the attack.
The victim was found two days later, walking down the street near her home on Chicago's South Side.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, all felonies.
Police also issued a warrant for a 15-year-old boy who may have been involved in the attack and are looking for as many as five other boys and one adult.
"The young men responsible should be ashamed of themselves. They've humiliated themselves, humiliated their families, and now they're going to be held accountable for what they did," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Authorities said since the attack, the victim has been traumatized, becoming the target of bullies. She was relocated with her family to a safe place.
Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist in Chicago who spoke to the girl's mother on Sunday, said the family is having trouble coping.
"This was a torture, not just a sexual assault," Holmes said.