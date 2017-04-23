3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma

Three people are dead Sunday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a canal in Fresno County, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol says a 2008 Mazda was heading south on Del Ray Avenue at Ditch Road, near Selma, at high speed just before 6 a.m. As the road curved, they say the driver lost control of the car, flipped and wound up submerged in a canal.The driver and two passengers died at the scene, but a fourth passenger escaped with minor injuries.The identities of the victims haven't been released, but the CHP says they're from Kingsburg.Investigators say alcohol was involved in the crash.Stay with ABC30 for updates.