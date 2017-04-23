FRESNO COUNTY

3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma

As the road curved, they say the driver lost control of the car, flipped and wound up submerged in a canal. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three people are dead Sunday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a canal in Fresno County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol says a 2008 Mazda was heading south on Del Ray Avenue at Ditch Road, near Selma, at high speed just before 6 a.m. As the road curved, they say the driver lost control of the car, flipped and wound up submerged in a canal.

The driver and two passengers died at the scene, but a fourth passenger escaped with minor injuries.

The identities of the victims haven't been released, but the CHP says they're from Kingsburg.

Investigators say alcohol was involved in the crash.

