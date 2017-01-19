3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford

One woman and two children are recovering in the hospital after crashing their truck into the garage of a home near Hanford.The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday near Hanford Armona Road and East 16th Avenue. The CHP says a red GMC pickup truck ran off the road, up the front lawn of a home and into the garage.Officials are still trying to figure out why the truck veered off the highway. The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. The two children were taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford.