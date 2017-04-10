CALIFORNIA

3 Injured after shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
At least three people were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, according to San Bernardino police.

The shooting was reported at North Park Elementary school in the 5300 block of North H Street.

San Bernardino County fire officials said on Twitter there were multiple gunshot victims at the campus. The school was on lockdown until further notice.

Three people, including one teacher, were injured at the campus, as well as the shooter, according to Maria Garcia of the San Bernardino PD. The threat at the campus has been contained, Garcia added.

Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.

