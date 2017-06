Three people were caught in the South Valley with 20 pounds of marijuana on them.Visalia Police said Luis Villa, Ruben Lerma, and Rogelio Arizmendi were in the parking lot of Relax Inn all standing around a vehicle.In addition to the marijuana, the men also had packing material, half a gram of cocaine, and $2,000 in cash.All three-- who were traveling through Visalia from Arizona-- were arrested, cited, and released.