FRESNO

3 suspects in custody after rampage in Fresno neighborhood that left homes and cars vandalized

Fresno police have three suspects in custody in connection to a rampage through a Fresno neighborhood that ended with two homes and two cars vandalized. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police have three suspects in custody in connection to a rampage through a Fresno neighborhood that ended with two homes and two cars vandalized.

Officers responded to the area near Dakota and Fordham after receiving multiple phone calls Monday morning.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects vandalizing cars up and down the street, but when officers arrived, police said they saw the suspects coming out of a home.

One homeowner, who didn't want to give his last name, saw the suspects in action ended up turning into a victim himself, with his own mailbox being thrown into his car.

"When I saw them, I told them, you know, get off my car and that's when they all started coming up here. They got me right here by my door. They punched me and kicking my door open trying to get in," said Adam.

One suspect cut his leg on a window and another had a bloody lip from fighting with another suspect.

A homeowner attacked during one of the incidents went to Saint Agnes but his injuries are not serious.

There were two females with the male suspects during the incidents but they are not facing charges because they didn't participate in any acts of violence.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
