Sheriff's deputies in Kings County say a three-year-old boy has died after drowning in a backyard pool. It happened around 5:00 p.m. near Hanford Armona Road and Highway 43.Investigators said a group adults and kids were outside when the child slipped out of sight. Minutes later the mother found the child in the pool.The parents immediately began giving the three-year-old CPR.The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.