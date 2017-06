A voluntary evacuation is in place for homes along Dinely Drive, northeast of Three Rivers -- just outside of Sequoia National Park.Cal Fire says the fire has burned about 75 acres. At this point, no structures are threatened, but they say if residents on Dinely Drive leave the area, they will not be able to get back in.An evacuation center is open at Community Presbyterian, 43410 Sierra Dr, Three Rivers.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.