CALIFORNIA

3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

An earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Sunday just south of Gilroy. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
An earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Sunday just south of Gilroy.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a magnitude 3.7 quake just west of Highway 101.

At this point, local police say nobody has reported any damage.
