Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
CALIFORNIA
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1774207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
An earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Sunday just south of Gilroy. (KFSN)
KFSN
Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:03AM
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
An earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Sunday just south of Gilroy.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a magnitude 3.7 quake just west of Highway 101.
At this point, local police say nobody has reported any damage.
Related Topics:
news
nepal earthquake
california
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
CALIFORNIA
After rains soak California, Gov. Brown seeks $437 million for flooding repairs
Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
More california
NEWS
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Democrats' new chair on electoral mistakes: 'We ignored rural swaths of America'
Pelosi: Trump 'has nothing to show' for 1st month in office except 'fear'
More News
Top Stories
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Crews work to repair damaged gas line in Kingsburg
Show More
Protesters gather outside Congressman Devin Nunes' Clovis office
Injured Fresno County correctional officer transported to Houston for treatment
House boats relocated from Merced County reservoir as precaution
7 students sick, 1 hospitalized after consuming drug-laced cookies at Hoover High School
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
More News
Top Video
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Crews work to repair damaged gas line in Kingsburg
Protesters gather outside Congressman Devin Nunes' Clovis office
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno