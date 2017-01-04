U.S. & WORLD

4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
EMBED </>More News Videos

Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video. An adult man with "mental health challenges," believed to be the victim in the video, was found disoriented and walking around on Chicago's West Side.

Police believe the victim is related to a battery they responded at a residence in the 3300-block of West Lexington Street at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, where they found signs of a struggle and damage to property.

Later, police became aware of a "disturbing video" on Facebook Live showing an adult man being bound and beaten. Police said this is the same man they found wandering around on Lexington Street. The victim was held for between 24 and 48 hours, police said. He was eventually unbound and let go, which is when police found him.



The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said four individuals were being interrogated Wednesday night. The offenders are described as two women and two men, all around 18-year-old. Three of the offenders are believed to be Chicago residents and one is believed to be from the suburbs of Chicago, police said.

The victim is an acquaintance of one of the offenders and is believed to have initially gone with the offenders willingly. It is unclear if the victim knew the other three offenders, police said.
Related Topics:
newsassaultsocial media
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
Hero driver stops woman allegedly high behind the wheel
Couple announces pregnancy with cute stop-motion time-lapse
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Researchers save thousands of endangered sea turtles
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
More News
Top Stories
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding
Large storm hits Central California
Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans
Car overturns in Visalia injury crash
Show More
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
Large almond hull pile catches fire in Fresno County
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Experts give some tips on how to prepare your car for the rainy weather
The threat of more wet weather in the valley raises concerns over flooding
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
More Video