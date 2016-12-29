KINGS COUNTY

4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City after Greyhound bus and big rig crash
4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City, due to Greyhound bus and big rig crash (KFSN)

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said four people have been transported to the hospital by ambulance after a Greyhound bus and a big rig crashed on Interstate 5 at Milham Avenue near Kettleman City.

The CHP said they are working to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Highway 41. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday morning. The bus ended up on the embankment and a semi-truck flipped and is laying on the driver's side behind it. The bus was traveling to San Francisco and was carrying a couple dozen passengers. Those passengers are currently waiting at the scene of the crash.

CHP said the closure is expected to last about three hours. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
