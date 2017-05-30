FRESNO

4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno

Fresno Police Department's Special Response Team left in full speed, responding to a call in Central Fresno where a suspect with a weapon was holding another person at gun point. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Department's Special Response Team left in full speed, responding to a call in Central Fresno where a suspect with a weapon was holding another person at gun point on the ground.

When police arrived, four suspects took off, leading officers on a pursuit. They eventually crashed in this Southwest Fresno neighborhood. That is where two women were arrested and two 17-year-old boys took off running behind a home.

One of the boys had a handgun, the other strapped with an AK-47.

"One of them had gotten into the house jumped out the window and ran into the back," said Lt. Carl McKnight, Fresno Police Department.

Officers made announcements over the PA system, telling one of the suspects to surrender. But after about an hour, the K-9 dog was released and that suspect was attacked and then brought out by police where they pulled a bag out of his pocket.

The incident comes just hours after Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called on local pastors to help put an end to the gang violence.

Michael Dejuarez is a pastor and former gang member. For the past four years he has been running the Restore Project at Cornerstone Church where his team has helped about 3,000 gang members get out or stop retaliating. He said more community leaders should do the same.

"When things like this happen, it's time for the community to come together and to share that hope that we all have the opportunity to have our lives change."

The suspect who was bitten by one of the K-9 dogs was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Fresno Police said it is unclear if any of the four people arrested Tuesday are connected to the past three homicides over the past two days.

No word yet on the charges but police said all of them are being detained for the pursuit and shooting.
