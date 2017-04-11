FRESNO

4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bay Area CHP officers arrested four young men from Fresno Tuesday, after they said the four robbed someone at gunpoint on the Golden Gate Bridge. (KFSN)

MARIN COUNTY (KFSN) --
Bay Area CHP officers arrested four young men from Fresno Tuesday, after they said the four robbed someone at gunpoint on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The victim told officers the suspects held a gun to his head and then took off for Sausalito. The victim was able to direct the CHP to a location in Sausalito where the four were eventually caught.

Andres Andrade, 21, Jackson Reese Bauman, 20, are in the Marin County Jail on armed robbery charges. Two 14-year-olds are in Marin County Juvenile Hall on similar charges.
Related Topics:
newsarrestarmed robberygunsfresno
