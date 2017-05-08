4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District said they will take over funding the annual 4th of July Freedom Fest in Clovis. The Clovis Kiwanis Club will continue to organize the rest of the event.The Clovis Veterans Memorial District said they have agreed to coordinate community organizations that are willing to participate, both as financial sponsors and hosts of activities for the event. The District said they will organize a Freedom Festival Committee that will meet to organize the event in collaboration with officials from the City of Clovis, Clovis Unified School District, local veterans organizations and community service clubs."We see this as an opportunity for many Clovis organizations to join forces and make this a community-wide, family event," said CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios. "This has become part of the Clovis tradition. Many people were disappointed when it looked like it was being canceled. We are confident it will come together."Rios said the District's contacts with Veterans and "countless community service organizations" puts it in a unique position of being able to help restore the Freedom Fest.The celebration is scheduled for Clovis High's Lamonica Stadium on July 4th at 9 p.m.