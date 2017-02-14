5 hospitalized after a 3 car crash in Central Fresno

A three car crash in Northeast Fresno has five victims hospitalized Tuesday morning. They're being treated for a variety of injuries. Some of the injuries are serious, but none are life threatening.Police say one vehicle crashed with another near First Street and Olive Avenue causing both cars to swerve and hit a third vehicle"We're piecing together exactly what occurred. We're interviewing the parties that we can about the incident. One of the drivers remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators and fortunately not injured," said Lt. Steve Card, Fresno Police Department.It's still early, but investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.