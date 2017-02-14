5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --In Visalia a school bus crash sent four children and an adult to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol said none of those injuries are major.
The CHP said the crash happened just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when a Dodge Charger crashed into the back of a pickup truck, sending that truck into oncoming traffic on Caldwell Avenue.
The truck collided with the front end of a Visalia Unified School District bus, carrying 30 people, including 27 students.
The bus ended up in a field, and the truck caught on fire but fire crews managed to put out that fire quickly.
The bus was carrying 7th grade students, who were on their way to a sporting event.
Students who were not injured were picked up by another bus and sent home with parents.