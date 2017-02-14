5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia

In Visalia a school bus crash sent four children and an adult to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol said none of those injuries are major.The CHP said the crash happened just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when a Dodge Charger crashed into the back of a pickup truck, sending that truck into oncoming traffic on Caldwell Avenue.The truck collided with the front end of a Visalia Unified School District bus, carrying 30 people, including 27 students.The bus ended up in a field, and the truck caught on fire but fire crews managed to put out that fire quickly.The bus was carrying 7th grade students, who were on their way to a sporting event.Students who were not injured were picked up by another bus and sent home with parents.