TULARE COUNTY

5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to CHP, a three car collision involving a school bus has sent four students and a driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Visalia a school bus crash sent four children and an adult to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol said none of those injuries are major.

The CHP said the crash happened just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when a Dodge Charger crashed into the back of a pickup truck, sending that truck into oncoming traffic on Caldwell Avenue.

The truck collided with the front end of a Visalia Unified School District bus, carrying 30 people, including 27 students.

The bus ended up in a field, and the truck caught on fire but fire crews managed to put out that fire quickly.

The bus was carrying 7th grade students, who were on their way to a sporting event.

Students who were not injured were picked up by another bus and sent home with parents.
Related Topics:
newsschool bus accidenttraffic accidenttulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Drone technology on display at 50th World Ag Expo
Visalia Police look for robbery suspect
Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects
Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare
More tulare county
NEWS
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
US will not insist on two-state solution in Middle East: White House official
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
Questions swirl after it emerges Trump told weeks ago that Flynn misled over Russia calls
More News
Top Stories
Man arrested after allegedly attacking and killing woman at power plant near Malaga
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
Authorities lift mandatory evacuation order for those living below the Oroville Dam
Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA
Visalia Police look for robbery suspect
Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
Show More
Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Fresno St. Bernard wins Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's full resignation letter
5 hospitalized after a 3 car crash in Central Fresno
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
More News
Top Video
Man arrested after allegedly attacking and killing woman at power plant near Malaga
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects
Newly elected Fresno mayor outlines his hopes for the city during packed luncheon
More Video