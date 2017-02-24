CALIFORNIA

5-year-old killed in Bakersfield drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night has claimed the life of a five-year-old child. (KFSN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) --
A drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night has claimed the life of a five-year-old child.

Police tell our ABC station in Bakersfield the dead boy's seven-year-old brother has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened on California and S streets in central Bakersfield near the Maya Cinemas.

Bakersfield police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car drove by and opened fire.

Officers closed off several streets in the area as they investigate. So far there's no information on the suspects.
