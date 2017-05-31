5th teen arrested in Visalia drug deal turned homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2049377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Visalia Police say 19-year-old Terry Wade III was found shot inside a car near Buena Vista and Zachary Avenues, and four teens have been arrested in connection to his death.

Police say a 15-year-old Visalia boy was arrested after he took a gun from his home and gave it to the other suspects to be used in a robbery during a drug related transaction.Investigators say the 15-year-old was able to remove the gun from his home without anyone's knowledge. That gun was then used in robbery during a drug related transaction that resulted in 19-year-old Terry Wade III being shot to death.Shortly after the shooting, investigators were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and arrest four teenage suspects. They have been identified as 18-year-old Noah Fox, 18-year-old Jose Luis Cortez, 18-year-old Kalvin Solis, and a 17-year-old male suspect.