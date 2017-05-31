5th teen arrested in Visalia drug deal turned homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Police say a 15-year-old Visalia boy was arrested after he took a gun from his home and gave it to the other suspects to be used in a robbery during a drug related transaction.
Investigators say the 15-year-old was able to remove the gun from his home without anyone's knowledge. That gun was then used in robbery during a drug related transaction that resulted in 19-year-old Terry Wade III being shot to death.
RELATED: 19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Shortly after the shooting, investigators were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and arrest four teenage suspects. They have been identified as 18-year-old Noah Fox, 18-year-old Jose Luis Cortez, 18-year-old Kalvin Solis, and a 17-year-old male suspect.