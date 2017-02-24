7 students sick, 1 hospitalized after consuming drug-laced cookies at Hoover High School

@FresnoPolice say seven students are ill at Hoover High after eating drug laced cookies. One freshman was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/qghxy2ELLv — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) February 24, 2017

Seven students are ill, with one being hospitalized, after eating cookies that were laced with drugs Friday, according to the Fresno Police Department.Authorities said the students complained of stomachaches and were groggy after consuming the food. One freshman student was taken to the hospital for treatment.The Fresno Unified School District issued the following statement after the incident."This afternoon a handful of Hoover High School ninth graders ingested cookies that were potentially laced with an unknown substance. Staff quickly identified those involved ensuring students were safe and evaluated. Local law enforcement immediately identified the individual who provided the cookies and disciplinary action is being taken. Fresno Unified is taking this incident extremely seriously and appreciates the students who came forward to report the incident to staff."Stay with ABC30 for updates.