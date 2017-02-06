CALIFORNIA

70 arrested in months-long drug, gang bust operation in San Bernardino County

Photos show money, weapons and drugs found after a months-long drug bust operation throughout the High Desert area.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Following a 16-month joint investigation into criminal street gangs throughout San Bernardino County, local officials and the FBI made 70 arrests, seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine and took 18 weapons off the streets.

On Thursday and Friday, the District Attorney's Office issued arrest warrants with criminal charges related to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and various weapon violations. Other arrests were made in Apple Valley, Victorville, Adelanto, Hesperia and Barstow.

The investigation targeted two gangs, Thee Rascals and East Side Victoria, responsible for major distribution of illegal narcotics and numerous violent crimes throughout High Desert communities.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said the gangs recruit prospective members, usually children, from area neighborhoods and schools.

Nineteen search warrants were conducted, leading to 12 pounds of meth and 18 guns being seized.

The investigation was conducted by SBSD's Regional Gang Enforcement Team, Victorville, Apple Valley and Hesperia Stations Gang Enforcement teams, San Bernardino County Probation and the FBI.
