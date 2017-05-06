A seventh grader was assaulted and robbed while walking home from school in Long Beach Thursday afternoon.Cubberley School issued a press release informing parents of the incident. It said the child was OK.The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Studebaker Road and Mezzanine Way. The assailant was described as a man with facial tattoos. He was seen driving a black late 80s or early 90s four-door Acura.The boy told Eyewitness News that he was scared, but stayed calm as he tried to get away from the suspect."The first thing I was thinking was how could I get away? Basically, how could I call someone to help me?" the teen said.He went on to say that he tried to run away from the suspect, who then told the teen if he continued to run he'd be followed home.The man eventually got out of the car, chased the young boy, tripped him, pushed him to the ground and took the child's jacket and money. The boy then ran to a nearby convenience store to have someone call 911.Officials urged parents to speak with the students to exercise caution while walking home and to go in pairs or groups.The student has similar advice for his fellow classmates."Don't walk alone anymore. Just be more cautious of your environment. You've got to be more cautious," he said.Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Long Beach police at (562) 570-7068. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.