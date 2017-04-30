NEWS

8 wounded in shooting, gunman killed at apartment complex in San Diego

San Diego Police chief Shelley Zimmerman discusses a mass shooting in which eight people were wounded and the gunman was killed at an apartment complex.

Eight people were shot and a suspect was killed at an apartment complex in San Diego Sunday night, officials said.

The gunman apparently opened fire in the pool area of a complex in the University City area of San Diego around 6 p.m. Officers spotted the gunman still armed at the scene and engaged with him.

"The suspect pointed the gun at our officers and three of our officers fired on the suspect and the suspect went down and the suspect is deceased," San Diego Police chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting. The victims were all described as seriously wounded and transported to local hospitals.

The gunman's identity has not been released.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more information as it becomes available.
