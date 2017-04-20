9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting

In Merced, several men were arrested for sharing harmful material and attempting to have sex with a minor.Nine suspects were arrested, their ages range from 23 to 61. The arrests come after a two month long sting by the Merced Police Department called "Make Our Children Safe."Police said the suspects all made arrangements to meet who they thought were the minors."They're looking at serious time because we're going to pull out all the stops, and we're going to do everything we need to do investigatively (sic) as far as tracking info, writing the search warrants for social, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure these cases stick ," said Captain Matt Williams, Merced Police Department.Merced Police remind parents to be mindful of their children's online activity. They also ask if anyone has any information on human trafficking, to report it immediately.