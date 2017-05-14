FRESNO

Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time

EMBED </>More Videos

The house caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Fresno and Belmont Avenues in Downtown Fresno, but when firefighters arrived no one was inside. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are trying to figure out how an abandoned house fire went up in flames for the third time.

The house caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Fresno and Belmont Avenues in Downtown Fresno, but when firefighters arrived no one was inside.

Firefighters say every time there's a fire here, it gets more and more dangerous to fight the flames as much of the house is already damaged.

There haven't been any witnesses in the area when the fires start, but investigators believe someone has been inside the home.

They were able to stop the spread of the fire from moving to other areas.
Related Topics:
newsfresnohouse fireFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Arte Americas hosts 19th Mother's Day Brunch in Downtown Fresno
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Families gather at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport for Wings for Autism
More fresno
NEWS
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Comey associates predict public testimony
More News
Top Stories
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over a birthday cake
2 nurses taken hostage during Illinois hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Show More
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
More News
Top Video
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
More Video