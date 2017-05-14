Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time

Investigators are trying to figure out how an abandoned house fire went up in flames for the third time.The house caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Fresno and Belmont Avenues in Downtown Fresno, but when firefighters arrived no one was inside.Firefighters say every time there's a fire here, it gets more and more dangerous to fight the flames as much of the house is already damaged.There haven't been any witnesses in the area when the fires start, but investigators believe someone has been inside the home.They were able to stop the spread of the fire from moving to other areas.