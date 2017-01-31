About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1730076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are at least two major pile-ups, with dozens of cars involved in Kings County one is on Highway 198, the other is on Highway 41 at Highway 198.

MULTIPLE accidents along 198 westbound, west of Hanford. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/AwiSQPDVLA — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) January 31, 2017

CHP officers say about 50 cars were involved in a series of fog related accidents along a 4 miles stretch of westbound Highway 198.Officers say around 9 a.m. on Tuesday one crash blocked the highway causing a chain reaction of small accidents behind it. Even with all of those accidents, officers say there were less than 10 injuries -- and all of them minor.Westbound Highway 198 is closed between 13th and 16th avenues while crews work to clear the scene. The CHP says the stretch of westbound Highway 198 near Hanford will be closed for quite a while.During these crashes, a lot of cars that were not involved were stuck on the highway. They have since been directed off it and rerouted.Northbound Highway 41 is also closed at Highway 198 due to a multiple vehicle accident involving a big rig. Traffic is being diverted of at Eastbound Highway 198.