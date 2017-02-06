TULARE COUNTY

Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Visalia Police say a driver headed down Fairway attempted to make a left turn onto Caldwell, lost control, took out a bus stop sign and bench before crashing into Chapalas Mexican. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chapalas Mexican restaurant in Visalia was supposed to be open Monday. But unfortunately, owner Leticia Lopez spent much of the day turning customers away.

"(We) have to say, sorry, but come back tomorrow," Lopez said.

At about 2:15 Monday morning, Visalia Police say a driver headed south on Fairway attempted to make a left turn onto Caldwell, but lost control, careened across the road, and took out a bus stop sign and bench before crashing into the restaurant.

Police say 30-year-old Desmond Huggins was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"It was just based on the officer's observations at the scene," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice. "And we do know obviously from the overnight rains it was wet out, and that may have contributed to this accident as well."

"Good thing it was in the night because in the day, there's people, you can see there's people waiting for the bus all day," Lopez said.

A Visalia Transit worker showed up Monday afternoon to survey the damage to the bus stop. He told Action News that the bench would likely be replaced on Tuesday.

Lopez hopes to reopen Tuesday as well, but will make sure the building is structurally sound first. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and Lopez says both parties have insurance.

She just hopes the driver will think twice before getting back on the road again, so crashes like this can be avoided.

"Only the people who drink and drive, is the only people who have to take care," Lopez said.
Related Topics:
newsdui crashtulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
DUI driver crashes into Visalia restaurant, police say
Reps for Congressman Kevin McCarthy get earful in Porterville from concerned constituents
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Free tax prep help available in Tulare County
More tulare county
NEWS
Increasing Concern About 'Insider Threats' at US Airports: Gov't Report
Neighbors fondly remember Fresno woman allegedly killed by son
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Neighbors fondly remember Fresno woman allegedly killed by son
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
California water board to reevaluate emergency drought regulations
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Show More
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
DUI driver crashes into Visalia restaurant, police say
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
Police: Cold taco leads woman to shoot her boyfriend
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
More News
Top Video
Neighbors fondly remember Fresno woman allegedly killed by son
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
More Video