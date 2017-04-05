AMBER Alert issued for missing baby from Mountain View

UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued to help find Madilyn Wallin. If you have any info. on her location, please call 650-903-6395. https://t.co/uiJFeF1Xv3 — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

Suspect Michael Wallin, 45, seen here w/ daughter Madilyn, was last seen in a Blue Nissan Altima w/ paper plates. Info? Call 650-903-6395. pic.twitter.com/W3dqLFaQ6Q — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl who Mountain View police say was taken by her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin. The CHP tweeted that the alert has been issued for the following counties - Alameda, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus.Mountain View police spokesperson Katie Nelson says the suspect should be easy to spot, "He also has distinctive tattoos all across his torso so he kind of sticks out like a sore thumb a little bit."A DMV photo of Michael also shows him with long hair and a goatee.Police say the mother and missing toddler, Madilyn Wallin, were staying at the Residence Inn on El Camino Real in Mountain View Tuesday night when Michael paid a visit.According to officials, the two adults had an argument and Michael drove off with Madilyn in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima with paper plates.Even though there is no custody agreement and Michael is the father, Mountain View police still consider this an abduction."The baby was originally in custody with the mother," said Nelson. "She tried to take her baby back but Madilyn was taken without consent from the mother."Police say Madilyn's mother was briefly dragged by the car, but she's okay.The mother's adult son followed in another vehicle, but lost sight of it after Michael reportedly "brake-checked him" and caused a collision.Mountain View police have contacted the police department in Patterson, where Michael is a resident.Nelson says police have a message for him, "We're asking if he's watching this to please bring her back. We need to know that she is okay. And so does the mother."Anyone with information should immediately call Mountain View Police at (650) 903-6395.