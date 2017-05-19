AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla

SAN FRANCISCO --Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco.
Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911.— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017
Police say the suspect is driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5SEY238.
The victim is described as African-American, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
The suspect, 30-year-old Jason Lam, is described as an Asian male.
#AMBERALERT: Signs up for boy taken in #SF. Look for tan Toyota Corolla with CA plate 5SEY238. Details: https://t.co/8ydWCbUkvT #abc7now pic.twitter.com/rz22WS8pdE— Kimberlee Sakamoto (@KimmieSakamoto) May 19, 2017
If seen, please call 911.