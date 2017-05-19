CALIFORNIA

AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco.


Police say the suspect is driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5SEY238.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.


The victim is described as African-American, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jason Lam, is described as an Asian male.



If seen, please call 911.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
