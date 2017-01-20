TRAVEL

Amtrak seeks public input for new Sacramento-Fresno train option
EMBED </>More News Videos

More than one million people ride the Amtrak every year in Central California, making it one of the busiest in the country. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Amtrak train in the Valley is one of the busiest in the county, and now leaders are considering an early morning option for Sacramento riders.

Come rain or shine, people are out at the Amtrak station in Downtown Fresno to ride their way to their destination like Charlie Smith of Selma.

"Because I hate to drive in heavy traffic and the train is a lot more relaxing," he said.

More than one million people ride the Amtrak every year in Central California, making it one of the busiest in the country. Now the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which manages Amtrak in the Valley, is trying to meet their ridership needs.

"I hear them say, 'I would take the train, but I can't it to Sacramento in time for it to be worth it. I can't get in there and do the trip in one day,'" board member Brett Frazier said.

Frazier says they are looking into the real possibility of adding an early morning trip to Sacramento.

"So, we would actually start in Fresno and then get people up there by 8 o'clock," he explained. "That's the best way we see we can do it. We would need to construct a layover facility here in Fresno so that we could keep one of the trains here to start that early morning start."

That would be paid for with Caltrans funds, and Smith says he's all for the line.

"I think it's a really good idea," he said. "There are people who do commute, and a departure that early would get people up to Sacramento, perhaps for businesses. That would be a lot more convenient than what currently exists."

The board needs the public's help to get feedback. They're asking them encouraging them to take a survey to determine if the train is needed. About 90 percent of riders now travel for leisure, but officials hope to serve both commuters and those who ride for fun.

Officials say if they get enough favorable feedback from the public about the Sacramento morning train, it could be up and running in 2018.

To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/KGB7GKZ
Related Topics:
newsamtrakfresnotransportationtravelsacramentoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Cavaliers players: Lack of practice contributing to recent slump
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Holiday travel proves perilous for many drivers across California
More travel
NEWS
President Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
Poor, Chronically Sick Most Likely to Lose Coverage if ACA Repealed: Study
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Show More
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader
More News
Top Video
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
More Video