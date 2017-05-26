Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester, England to perform a benefit concert "in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," the singer said in a note posted Twitter on Friday.In her note, Grande said her "heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones" and that she does not "want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.""We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," Grande said.Twenty-two people were killed and over 100 treated for injuries in the wake of the explosion that happened at Grande's Manchester, England concert on Monday.