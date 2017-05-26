NEWS

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families. (AP)

NEW YORK (KFSN) --
Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday's deadly bombing at her show there.

In a statement on Friday, the pop star says "we won't let hate win" and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours."

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, tom love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

She did not announce a date for the concert.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead. The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldmanchester explosion
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Scrutiny of Jared Kushner's Russia contacts brings the probe to Trump's inner circle
More News
Top Stories
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Show More
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos