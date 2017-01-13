Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor

Visalia Police say a brazen and violent crime took place at Oriental Massage on Thursday night.At around 8:45, officers responded to the business for reports of an armed robbery.The suspects were already gone, but police learned that in addition to being robbed, the two employees were pistol-whipped by the suspects."(To) use a handgun, that's violent enough as it is, but they actually struck both victims with a handgun," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.The employees were treated on site and are expected to be okay.Police say the suspects were wearing masks, and took off in a grey colored pickup truck.They believe the men stole cash from the business and personal belongings from the victims."I worry about my other stylists' safety now," said Rachel Isais-Bravo, who owns a hair salon next door.Isais-Bravo wasn't there when the robbery happened, but says it's scary.Sometimes she works late, and often it's only her and a client there."I usually just walk them out to their car, and then I come back in here and I leave by myself," she said. "So I'm going to be more like looking around and making sure everything is fine before I leave."Police continue to investigate the robbery and assault on Friday, which includes checking surveillance video."We've got a lot of resources committed to it and we hope to have an arrest," Maurice said.Police are also asking anyone who knows something about the crime, or the two suspects, to call them.