Armenian ambassador to US visits Fresno State

The ambassador of Armenia stopped by Fresno State during his visit to the Valley Saturday.He visited the university's Armenian Genocide Monument and paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. The ambassador said the monument is a tremendous expression of solidarity."This monument is a powerful symbol we feel creates solidarity and commitment to fighting injustices in the future," ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian said. "It's very good that students see this."The ambassador formally invited Fresno State president Joseph Castro to visit Armenia.