FRESNO

Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for a driver who may have hit and killed a pedestrian in Southwest Fresno. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Elm and North. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Ventura after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian in Southwest Fresno. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Elm and North.

Police said they have very little information about how this crash happened. All they know is that people inside this liquor store heard a noise outside and found a badly injured man lying on the pavement.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died, but doctors said he had trauma all over his body that appeared to be from a car crash.

It is unclear at this point if he was targeted or accidentally hit but police said the driver took off immediately after the crash.

"The difficult part is that we don't know what occurred prior to the collision, we don't know if there was a disturbance, we simply don't have any witnesses to tell us what occurred," said Lt. Stephen Viveros, Fresno Police.

Police are hoping to get a look at surveillance video from this store but haven't gotten access to it yet.

Police told us the victim, who is in his 40's, could be a transient. Witnesses said they had seen him in the area collecting recyclables before the crash.

Daniel Ventura has been arrested on fatal hit and run charges.
Related Topics:
newshit and runcrimetrackerfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday
Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
More fresno
NEWS
11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in 'Terrorist in Nature' Incident Near Louvre in Paris
Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo': 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
More News
Top Stories
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
Valley ag industry impressed by snowpack results, hopeful for more surface water
Show More
Los Banos father and daughter stuck in east Africa still unable to board a flight home
Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities
California snowpack at drought-busting 173 percent of average in Sierra Nevada, most since 1995
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
50 Fresno homes were without water as crews fixed a broken pipe
More News
Top Video
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
More Video