AUSTIN, Texas --At least one person is dead after a stabbing on campus near the University of Texas gym in Austin, emergency officials said. Three others have been taken to a hospital with "potentially serious injuries."
Police said one person is in custody.
The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway.
UPDATE2 2101 Speedway-PT count may be 4. 1 poss DOS. Crews confirm. all pts accounted for and treating pts. Trauma alert declared for 1. MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017
Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.
The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.
Please follow @UTAustinPolice & @Austin_Police for more updates pic.twitter.com/O9tNbRDQnm— UT Austin (@UTAustin) May 1, 2017
Governor Greg Abbott offered his prayers to everyone in Austin.
"Praying for all those affected by this heinous attack and for the UT-Austin community," Abbott tweeted.