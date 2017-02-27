NEWS

At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home

EMBED </>More News Videos

VIDEO - Watch helicopter footage from the scene of a small plane crash in Riverside, California. (KTRK)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A small plane crashed into a home in Riverside, California Monday evening.

Firefighters were able to pull the pilot out of the burning wreckage, but he was badly injured, according to reports.


Fire officials said four people were reported missing and one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to reporting from affiliate KABC.

The plane was bound for San Jose when it crashed.

At least one person was killed.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
More News
Top Stories
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
With spring coming soon, farmers hopeful for Valley's top crop
Show More
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
President Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget, White House says
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
More News
Top Video
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Proposed bill aims to improve three small Central Valley police departments
Downtown Fresno homicide reveals disturbing trend of violence against homeless
More Video