At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --A small plane crashed into a home in Riverside, California Monday evening.
Firefighters were able to pull the pilot out of the burning wreckage, but he was badly injured, according to reports.
Fire officials said four people were reported missing and one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to reporting from affiliate KABC.
The plane was bound for San Jose when it crashed.
At least one person was killed.
No other information was immediately available.
